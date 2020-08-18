Federal Judge to decide if former teacher charged with traveling to Georgia to meet up with a minor will be freed

A Federal Judge will decided if a former teacher for the Barber National Institute charged with traveling to Georgia to meet up with a boy will be freed.

Gregory Mancini could soon be released to his parents custody.

The 31-year-old was charged after allegedly traveling from Erie to Atlanta to meet up with a boy under the age of 13 in November of 2018.

Mancini also faces charges from possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor and interstate travel with intent to engage in any illicit sexual conduct with another person.

During the nearly two hour hearing, Federal Judge Richard Lanzillo said he needed to review the material more in-depth, saying he does not have confidence Mancini would not engage in illegal activity.

Judge Lanzillo will issue an order later today. Judge Susan Baxter will oversee the trial moving forward.

Mancini will be back in court on October 2nd.