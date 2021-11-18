Federal lawsuit filed against Erie Police claiming excessive force during November 2019 arrest

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Erie claiming officers used excessive force during an arrest back in November 2019.

Civil Rights Lawyer John Mizner says his client, Lee McLaurin, was a victim of excessive force by a number of Erie Police Officers while he was handcuffed. He says another officer hit him repeatedly in the face until he was unconscious.

Mizner claims police created misleading fabricated reports, but a video tape of the incident shows what really happened.

“When you take these statements and compare them to the video tape, two things are clear. Your eyes don’t lie and the reports do,” said John Mizner, Civil Rights Lawyer.

Mizner is seeking damages and attorney’s fees under the civil rights statute.

