Federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs end Sept. 4

HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier reminded Pennsylvanians who are currently receiving pandemic unemployment benefits that they will no longer be eligible for these benefits after the week ending on Sept. 4.

The programs for these payments include federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

A breakdown of these programs can be found HERE. The state’s regular Unemployment Compensation program is not affected.

“With the end of the federal pandemic programs rapidly approaching, L&I is reaching out to individuals who are receiving benefits to these programs to ensure they are aware of other forms of support,” said Secretary Berrier. “We are also continuing to work with our workforce partners, including PA CareerLink®, to provide as many opportunities as possible for Pennsylvanians to connect with employers and find a good job before the federal unemployment benefit programs end.”

After the federal programs end, L&I will continue to process eligible claims for the week of Sept. 4, or earlier that have been filed but not yet been paid. Individuals who have filed claims under these programs will still have access to their online accounts to view historic data, important documents and other information. Claims for weeks ending after Sept. 4 filed under these programs will not be eligible for payment.

L&I urges individuals currently enrolled in unemployment programs to take advantage of free jobseeker services offered through PA CareerLink. These services include access to a free job database, resume assistance, information about reskilling opportunities, and more.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.