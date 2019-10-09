Federal pre-trial motions begin Thursday for Andy Gabler; Owner of Lakeside Auto group facing conspiracy and fraud charges

The Owner of a local auto sales company is set to begin pre-trial motions tomorrow.

50-year-old Andy Gabler, Owner of Lakeside Auto, is facing conspiracy, bank and wire fraud charges from crimes allegedly committed at the Lakeside Auto Group.

The Federal Government says Gabler, alongside his accomplice 48-year-old Chad Bednarski, falsified and inflated customer incomes on loan applications, took money for extended warranties and never returned it, and falsified sales records to obtain factory incentive rebates.

Gabler faces up to 510 years in prison and $17 million in fines if convicted.