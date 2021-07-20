Federal Resources Corporation commits to investing in Erie County

Federal Resources Corporation further committed to invest in Erie County.

Back in 2018, the CEO of Federal Resources Corporation relocated his company from Virginia to his hometown of Erie.

Today the FRC announced their new partnership with Erie Bank to consolidate their finances and open a line of credit.

This move added to the company’s story of wanting to improve and add to the developments in Erie County.

“It’s just a part of our story and our strategy. It’s reinvesting into our hometown and I couldn’t have asked for a better banking partner than Erie Bank in terms of our story and what we are trying to do in our hometown. So Erie Bank just seemed like the best fit,” said Douglas Campbell, Chief Financial Officer of Federal Resources Corporation.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that the more FRC invests in Erie, the more high paying jobs are being brought to the county.

