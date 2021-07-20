Federal Resources Corporation further commits to investing in Erie County

Federal Resources Corporation is further committing to investing in Erie County.

Back in 2018, the CEO of Federal Resources Corporation relocated his company from Virginia to his hometown of Erie.

Today, the FRC has announced its new partnership with ErieBank to consolidate its finances and open a line of credit.

This move adds to the company’s story of wanting to improve and add to the developments in Erie County.

“It’s just a part of our story and our strategy, it’s reinvesting in our hometown. I couldn’t have asked for a better banking partner than ErieBank in terms of our story and what we’re trying to do in our hometown. So ErieBank just seemed like the best fit,” said Douglas Campbell, CFO, Federal Resources Corporation.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says the more FRC invests in Erie, the more high paying jobs are being brought to the county.

