Federal Resources Corporations partners with Mercyhurst University to expand the Cyber Education Center

The Federal Resources Corporations is partnering with Mercyhurst University to expand the Cyber Education Center.

This opportunity is available for all students of different majors that will focus on cybersecurity, cloud, data analytics, and infrastructure to the United States Government.

The corporation specializes in providing IT modernization solutions.

Erie Native Jeremy Young is the CEO the cyber corporation. He said that the partnership with Mercyhurst will provide students with real life experiences to help cultivate a talent pipeline for the intelligence and cyber workforces.

“Cybersecurity is such an avenue where it’s something that isn’t going to go away. It’s things that we haven’t thought about regarding personal information and we see it in the news almost every week at this point. A lot of the stuff that we do in a service perspective actually helps with that,” said Jeremy Young, CEO, Federal Resource Corporation.

Young said that he intended to actively work with Mercyhurst students in the cyber buildings network operations center.