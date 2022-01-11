Federal safety inspectors warn of winter injuries for Erie companies that work in frigid temperatures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Federal safety inspectors have a message for Erie companies that work in frigid temperatures, make sure that your workers are protected from the elements.

Those inspectors said that the two most common ways for a worker to get hurt is to slip and fall on the ice or develop hyperthermia from being in the elements too long.

Some common sense steps can make a big difference when working in the cold.

“So we’d like employers to make sure workers have the correct gear on and provide appropriate warming cycle for the body to get them into the warmth and to get them to warm up a little bit,” said Brendan Claybaugh, Erie Osha Director.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie workers have also been injured when asked to clear snow from company roofs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News