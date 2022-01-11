Federal safety inspectors warn of winter injuries for Erie companies that work in frigid temperatures

Federal safety inspectors have a message for Erie companies that work in frigid temperatures, make sure that your workers are protected from the elements.

Those inspectors said that the two most common ways for a worker to get hurt is to slip and fall on the ice or develop hyperthermia from being in the elements too long.

Some common sense steps can make a big difference when working in the cold.

“So we’d like employers to make sure workers have the correct gear on and provide appropriate warming cycle for the body to get them into the warmth and to get them to warm up a little bit,” said Brendan Claybaugh, Erie Osha Director.

Erie workers have also been injured when asked to clear snow from company roofs.