Presque Isle’s best known baby chicks are being released into the wild after being monitored at a captive sanctuary.

Piping Plovers are small shore birds, with the Great Lakes population being federally endangered.

One of the two original Piping Plovers to the area named Jerry died along with his mate who nested with another bird before being taken. The salvaged eggs were taken and put into incubation by the Detroit Zoo and University of Michigan.

The eggs hatched on June 2 and were recently fledged, which means they were released in the wild near other wild chicks.

“Right now, in the Great Lakes population, there are only approximately 80 pairs — which is 160 birds — so every egg and every chick that we can save is important,” said Mary Birdsong, lead shorebird monitor for the Erie Bird Observatory.

Currently, there are two successful Piping Plover nests at Gull Point in Presque Isle and another nest that is being monitored that will hopefully hatch soon.