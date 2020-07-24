Feed Our Veterans In Ashtabula Struggling to Stay Open During Pandemic

A popular place for veterans in Ashtabula, Ohio to get free groceries and share stories of brotherhood may be closing.

Feed Our Veterans Ashtabula may close down forever if they can’t raise over $100,000 by the end of the month, they are hoping the public can help them continue their mission.

The non-profit organization has been in the same building rent free since October, but the building owner is planning on selling it.

So Feed Our Vets Ashtabula has to find $125,000 by the end of July to buy the building and stay or move out.

“It would crush my heart cause this is very important to a lot of our veterans, they need this, they rely on this,” said Tracy Bidwell with Ashtabula Feed Our Vets.

Robbie Harkabus served our country during the Vietnam War and is a volunteer at the center.

“We are all buddies, we are all comrades, we wall went through the same ideas, some of us in combat and some in basic training and everything but we are all a brotherhood and coming home we did not get any of that so that makes our bond tighter,” said Harkabus.

Bidwell said if they close down they will more than likely find a new place for their organization.

Feed Our Vets Ashtabula has a GoFundMe page set up where you can donate money to help them to continue their mission to serve our vets.