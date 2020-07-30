Feed Our Vets Ashtabula raising money to stay open

A valuable resource for military veterans in Ashtabula, Ohio is about to close.

Feed Our Vets Ashtabula gives military vets free groceries and a place to share stories of brotherhood and comradery.

However, the buildings owner is planning to sell the building.

If the nonprofit cannot raise $125,000 by the end of the month to buy the building they will be kicked out. They have held garage sales, as well as, made a GoFundMe page to help raise money.

The organizations director tells us that so far they have raised about half of the money needed.