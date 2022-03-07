One of the most powerful soldiers in the war on hunger came to Erie to say thank you.

Claire Babineaux- Fontenot is the CEO of Feeding America which is the umbrella network for 200 foodbanks across America, including Erie’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

She said that at the height of the pandemic the number of people using foodbanks nearly doubled to 60 million people.

Areas such as Erie responded to the need.

“The reason that I’m here in Erie, it’s because of the people of Erie, and in fact beyond just Erie the city, but the whole county. You’ve shown so much generosity at a time when we need it so much,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

In 2020, Time Magazine named Babineaux-Fontenot as one of the world’s top 100 most powerful people.