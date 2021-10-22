Feeling like fall this weekend

Erie, PA (WJET) – Much cooler air has returned and will stick around through the weekend. A brisk and chilly Saturday is expected. There will be quite a few clouds with only limited sunny breaks. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s, with overnight lows falling into the 30s and 40s.

Saturday Planning Forecast

There will be a risk of showers, especially Saturday afternoon. There could even be some graupel or ice pellets. Much of Sunday will be rain-free, but clouds will increase through the day, with some rain arriving by evening. Temperatures recover slightly on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

Enjoy the relatively “dry” weekend because the weather pattern becomes unsettled, raw, breezy and wet at times heading into early next week.