The Powerball has hit an estimated $1 billion jackpot.

According to the Powerball website, the grand prize is an estimated $516.8 million in cash value. The jackpot broke the estimated $1 billion after there were no winners for Monday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions is also hitting an estimated jackpot of $640 million. Employees at Dees News, a local cigar shop, said they usually start seeing a rush once lotteries hit big like these two.

Bradly Tercero, a Dees News customer, said he’s feeling pretty lucky and already has a plan if his numbers match.

“It will be a gift to society, because I’ll be giving it mostly back for families, and effect on how we can bring positive change to our surroundings,” said Tercero.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. The next Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday night.