Several local churches came together Saturday afternoon for one very important cause.

Beacon of Hope, Incorporated held a Fellowship Day in Perry Square where the tent ministry put together a day of live music and free food.

Ken Traister, the president of the ministry, said this day is all about serving the community.

“Everybody here is volunteering their time and volunteer their resources and witnessing what Jesus has done in their life,” said Traister. “You’re supposed to love your neighbor you know? So we’re just fellowshipping, praying with people and that’s what it’s about.”

The event went on until 7 p.m.