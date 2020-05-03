Female COVID-19 patient jailed, ordered to isolate after defying isolation order

An Erie County COVID-19 patient accused of defying an isolation order was in court for an enforcement hearing Saturday.

The female patient, who is COVID-19 positive, admitted that she was in violation of an agreement of self-isolation, which she signed.

During a hearing Saturday afternoon, President Judge John Trucilla put the woman on home electronic monitoring. She had spent the night in the Erie County Prison and attended today’s hearing by video conference.

The patient will be supervised and have a baseline health check regularly.