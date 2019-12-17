1  of  4
Breaking News
State police release warrant for driver of Jeep that fled East Lake Road car accident Millcreek Township expected to invest in ‘Erie Forward’ initiative Owner of Mayville Diner charged with arson Formal process for possible canonization of the late Dr. Gertrude Barber as a saint now underway
Live Now
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Fencing at Wintergreen Gorge scheduled to come down in January

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Residents in the Harborcreek area have raised concerns about the Wintergreen Gorge walking trail still being fenced after months of construction.

The construction is part of a $690,000 project being done by Penn State Behrend.

The university confirmed that the fencing is expected to remain up until mid January as they wait for the boardwalk and signs to be delivered and installed.

“Of course it’s winter and winter maintenance that they’re doing. The gates will be closed once the snow flies, so unfortunately it was supposed to open early December I think, but there was a delay from the weather and sign delivery,” said Connie Cruz, Zoning Administrator, Harborcreek.

If you have a story that needs to be heard, be sure to send Your Story to us on Facebook, Twitter, or email.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar