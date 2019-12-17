Fencing at Wintergreen Gorge scheduled to come down in January

Residents in the Harborcreek area have raised concerns about the Wintergreen Gorge walking trail still being fenced after months of construction.

The construction is part of a $690,000 project being done by Penn State Behrend.

The university confirmed that the fencing is expected to remain up until mid January as they wait for the boardwalk and signs to be delivered and installed.

“Of course it’s winter and winter maintenance that they’re doing. The gates will be closed once the snow flies, so unfortunately it was supposed to open early December I think, but there was a delay from the weather and sign delivery,” said Connie Cruz, Zoning Administrator, Harborcreek.

