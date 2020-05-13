Ferncliff Beach dealing with high waters as levels rise

As the water levels rise on the lake, one Bayfront community is trying to cope with flooding.

JET 24 Action News spoke to one resident who lives on Ferncliff Beach. He says the water can come up all the way to his house and even flood over into the parking lot. Sometimes, the tide is so high that it comes up to the house several times a day.

“Sometimes, it gets up to the houses and sometimes around the way to where there are houses on the dock, water gets into the houses. It has done some damage.” said Gib Loesel.

Other residents say that the water gets high around 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon. Sometimes, he has to wear waterproof boots just to get to his front door.