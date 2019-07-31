Fertilizer spill sends HazMat to TA Truck Stop in Harborcreek

Some tense minutes early this morning after a semi tractor trailer reported a substance leaking from the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the truck pulled into the TA Truck Stop in Harborcreek after discovering the leak.

The truck was hauling fertilizer and one of the drums apparently leaked a small amount onto the parking lot.

“What the county HazMat team does is we look at it trying to mitigate the issue. Is it something we can stop the product from leaking and make it safe? Then the trucking company’s cleanup contractor comes in, and will clean it up, package it, and take it away,” said Dale Robinson, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The spill was quickly contained. Erie County HazMat crews were called to the scene to stand by until the trucking company’s response team arrived.