If you haven’t already, you have one last chance stop by the Festival of Trees at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Hundreds of people are taking part in one of Erie’s most popular, family friendly holiday events.

Designs range from pop culture themes like barbie to traditional holiday trees. All proceeds benefit the AHN Saint Vincent and the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Festival of trees started as a single topiaria that was sold by a volunteer to a physician and she continues to create those topiaries and sell them and it has grown to the event that you see today. Festival today has 80 professionally decorated trees, six room santa’s castle, live reindeer train rides and amazing vendor area to get some of your holiday shopping done,” said Christine Bowen, executive director of development, AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.