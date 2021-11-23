Festival of Trees releases schedule of entertainers

The entertainer schedule has been released for the 2021 Festival of Trees at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Here is the official list of performers for the festival:

Friday November 26th

  • 8:30 a.m.- Eden Dolanc
  • 10 a.m.- The Collective
  • 11 a.m.- Paul Giannamore
  • 1 p.m.- Jonathan Nolan
  • 4 p.m.- Patterson School of Ballet
  • 5 p.m.- The Parker Sisters

Saturday November 27th

  • 9 a.m.- Bay Front Brass
  • 10 a.m. to Noon- Brown/Wilson Sisters
  • 12 p.m.- Patterson School of Ballet
  • 2 p.m.- CADENCE
  • 3 p.m.- Spotlight Dance Studio
  • 4 p.m.- Italian Dancers of Erie
  • 5 p.m.- Erie Dance Theater

Sunday November 28th

  • 11 a.m.- Italian Dancers of Erie
  • 1 p.m.- Northcoast Brass Company
  • 2 p.m.- Victoria Boorady

