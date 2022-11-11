(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Festival of Trees is returning at the end of the month.

The annual festival benefits AHN Saint Vincent and the Children’s Miracle Network. During the festival, trees are decorated by local artists. Guests peruse the gallery and then vote for their favorite.

The festival will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center (1 Sassafras Pier) in Erie.

The winning tree will be announced on Monday, Nov. 28. An auction then will be held, and people can bid to buy their favorite tree. The public also can bid online.

The Festival of Trees is more than professionally decorated Christmas trees. Each day from noon to 5 p.m., live reindeer will be on hand. There will be live local entertainment, vendors, a “teddy bear clinic” where stuffed toys can be examined by AHN Saint Vincent Hospital’s “team of teddy bear specialists,” Santa Claus, face painting (for a fee), $2 train rides, and a basket raffle.

Admission is $10 for people 12 and older, $6 for children 12 and younger, and free for children 12 months or younger. Festival tickets will be available at the door.

Festival After Dark, an adults-only event, will be 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. It features live music by The Groove, drinks, adult train rides, and a tasting menu. Proceeds from the Festival After Dark benefits Nursing Education at AHN Saint Vincent. Tickets for Festival After Dark must be purchased by Nov. 16. Tickets are available online.