Festival of Trees to return to Bayfront Convention Center this Nov.

AHN Saint Vincent’s annual Festival of Trees is returning this year after changing to a drive-thru event last year due to the pandemic.

The Festival of Trees will take place at the Bayfront Convention Center Friday and Saturday, Nov 26 and 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those attending the event can walk through a gallery of holiday themed trees decorated by local artists, then vote for their favorite.

The winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 29th.

Also, a tree auction will give those attending the opportunity to bid to have their favorite tree delivered to their door. Bidding will take place online at https://2021Festival.givesmart.com

Other activities at the Festival of Trees include:

Santa’s Castle, an interactive experience that provides visitors the chance to take a tour through Santa’s home. Guests have the opportunity visit Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, take home a craft from the elves’ workshop, write a letter to Santa, and will receive reindeer food to sprinkle for Santa’s team! You’ll also have the opportunity to visit with Santa himself!

Teddy Bear Clinic – Make sure teddy is in tip top shape. Start off in triage and let our specialists fix teddy’s boo-boos. Fever? Belly ache? Broken bones? Saint Vincent teddy bear specialists will make sure everything is okay. Bring a bear of your own OR take home one of ours with a $10 donation.

Reindeer Experience – Some of the reindeer from Santa’s team will be featured indoors from noon to 5pm each day

Santa Claus!

Local entertainment

Face painting, for an extra fee

Train rides, $2

The Avenue of Baskets, a raffle of awesome prize baskets (25 tickets for $10)

Wine Tree raffle ($2 per ticket)

And more!

Admission is $10 for those older than 12, $6 for kids 12 and under and free of charge for children 12 months and younger. Festival tickets will be available at the door.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Festival’s Breakfast with Santa has been cancelled this year. Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available. There will also be a new layout to allow for one-way traffic, and Santa will be in a new, larger location this year.

