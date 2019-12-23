Festival service of lessons and carols held at Cathedral of St. Paul

A festival service of lessons and carols was held at the Cathedral of Saint Paul this evening.

Two choirs read scriptures from the Bible. The goal is to celebrate the origins of Christmas, the birth of Jesus, and to give people hope. You can see people holding candles in their hands to pray and sing carols.

“it’s really a privilege to be at a place like this that has the resources that we have and to do the difficult music.” said Sharon Downey, Canon Musician.

The festival has been taking place in Erie for more than 28 years.