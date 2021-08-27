Festivities get underway at Zabawa Fest at Holy Trinity Church

The month of August has come and almost gone quickly, but not before everyone gets a chance to celebrate Polish style.

As always in Erie, Late August means Zabawa Fest. We went live from the Polish Heritage Festival on Reed Street.

The festivities are just getting underway for what promises to be a weekend full of great music, food and fun.

The festival is at Holy Trinity Church on Reed Street and is known for its use of the neighborhood as part of the setup.

A Celebration of our Polish Heritage

28TH ANNUAL – FREE ADMISSION

August 27, 28 & 29, 2021

Friday 5-10 p.m.

Saturday 12-10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday: Polka Country Musicians

Saturday: Concertina All Stars • Mar-Vels

Dennis Polisky & the Maestro’s Men

Polka Mass: Saturday 5 pm with Bishop Lawrence Persico

Sunday: Dyna Brass • MC: DJ Ken Olowin

Polish Heritage Mass: Sunday 10:30 am

Featuring traditional Polish hymns.

