Fewer Americans are expected to be traveling this holiday weekend

Fewer Americans are expected to be traveling on the weekend of July 4th, but a majority of those who do travel are expected to go by car.

Triple A predicts that Americans will take far fewer trips than in the past years. Those trips will also include much shorter distances.

A lot of people are following stay at home cautions which means they are going somewhere that is only one tank of gas away from home.

“For us it was like a two or two and a half hour drive from where we’re coming from. It’s like a whole different world,” said Mike Miller, visitor from out of town.

Caylee Kesner who is also visiting from out of town said that she is sad that they don’t live here.

Gas prices are usually what determines holiday travel, but this year it’s the restrictions and concerns over the coronavirus.