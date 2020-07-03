Fewer Americans Traveling On Holiday Weekend

It’s been estimated fewer Americans will travel this July 4th weekend with the majority of those traveling expected to go by car.

Triple-A predicted that Americans will take far fewer trips than in years past and those trips will be of much shorter distances.

A lot of people opted for “stay-cations” which is defined as going somewhere that’s only one tank of gas from home.

“For us it was like a two, two-and-a-half hour drive from where we’re coming from it’s like a whole different world,” said traveler Mike Miller.

“I’m sad we don’t live here,” added Caylee Kesner.

Gas prices are usually what determines holiday travel, but this year it’s restrictions and concerns over the spread of COVID-19 across the country.