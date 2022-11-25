In years past, Black Friday shoppers began to camp out in front of stores on Thanksgiving night in hopes of being one of the first people in the store to grab the best deals before they’re gone.

However, with online shopping and early Black Friday deals, that’s not really the case anymore.

We went to Best Buy on upper Peach Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, and there were only three people camping out. They shared what they were hoping to score once the store opens.

“We’re fully prepared to go all night. We’re going to take increments and sleep. I’m going to sleep for the first couple hours, then I think he’s going to sleep. At the end, he’ll fall asleep and we’ll all take increments from there,” said Carter Wander, Black Friday shopper.

“We’re going to have tents and stuff. Buddies are bringing tents, hot chocolate and hand warmers. Yeah we’ll be here,” said Adam Jarrett, Black Friday shopper.

Best Buy is known for its Black Friday deals on TVs, video games, computers, Apple products and home appliances.