Fiancé of October shooting victim called to stand on Wednesday

The trial for the man charged with the homicide outside Partner’s Tavern continued in Judge David Ridge’s courtroom on Wednesday.

30-year-old Corey Kendig is claiming self-defense after fatally shooting Jeremy Jones outside the tavern in Harborcreek last October.

Prosecutors have called several witnesses to the stand including Jones’s fiancé, Kristen Johnson, who was at the club the night of the shooting.

Prosecuters are working to convict Kendig of third-degree murder or manslaughter.

Wednesday was the third day of trial, and the case will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

