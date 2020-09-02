Fifth annual Mutt Strut fundraising event to be held virtually

The fifth annual Mutt Strut fundraising event will be held virtually this year.

PNC Bank will host the annual event September 8th through the 12th.

The event benefits Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. Funds from the event will help the Guardian Angels team travel to veterans in need to pair them with their service dog and provide in-person, socially distanced training. Funds will also be used for the ongoing care and training of the dogs while on the Guardian Angels campus.

This year’s participants will receive daily updates – Sept. 8, through Sept. 12 – on the virtual platform with ways to get involved:

Video updates including testimonials from veteran recipients of Guardian Angels’ medical service dogs

An online auction featuring sports memorabilia, private cooking lessons with renowned chefs and more

A photo contest, where participants are encouraged to strut their mutt – taking their own dogs for a walk or run, submitting photos of their furry friends and engaging family and friends to vote for the winners. Votes can be placed for a $1 donation

Registration for the event is free and now open at muttstrut4servicedogs.com. Individuals can also donate and purchase Mutt Strut merchandise online before September 8th, and throughout the week-long event.