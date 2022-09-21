People who lost their lives to substance use are remembered Wednesday.

The fifth annual Vigil of Hope took place at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor. The memorial service allows family and friends who have lost loved ones to come together in a safe space and know they are not alone.

One organizer said the biggest goal is to provide a sense of hope for those who need it.

“Allowing folks to know that there is help if you are struggling. We have a great community of people who are definitely willing to help,” said Jessi Anne Montie, substance use services, Safe Harbor.

UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor teams up with the Maria House Project for the vigil.