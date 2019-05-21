Fifth grade students participate in STEAM Day

Fifth grade girls from each of the Millcreek elementary schools joined together at Asbury Elementary Tuesday for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) day.

Each of the participants were selected by teachers at the schools to be part of the program. The students had to attend three before school sessions before taking part in today’s event. Instructors say it’s great to be part of programs like this one. “Seeing other females interested in this STEM programs because we really need more science, and math, and engineers for our future,” said Major Kimberly Spusta, an aerial weather reconnaissance officer.

Students at Tuesday’s event made barometers to take home and measure pressure.

