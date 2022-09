A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members.

That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that she and three of her children are among the victims.

Work continues to identify a second adult victim and determine the origins and cause of the fire.