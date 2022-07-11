Update: A person claiming to be a family member of the victim called the station to say that the injured individual received an MRI and cat scan. The results showed that the individual did not suffer any major injury. This individual stated that they are intending to press charges.

One person was injured from a fight that took place at a local amusement park on Monday night.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. at Waldameer.

According to Millcreek Police, a fight broke out which led to one kid being taken to the hospital for a reported spinal cord injury.

No other word has been released on the extent of injuries at the time of writing.

The cause of the fight is still unknown at this time as well as the number of people who were involved.