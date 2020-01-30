Fight card announced for round 13 of Knockout Homelessness

Erie’s premiere boxing family is once again taking on challengers in support of the Erie City Mission.

This year’s fight card is being announced for the 13th annual Knockout Homelessness fundraiser. The charity event is set for February 18th.

On the undercard, Erie Arts executive director Patrick Fisher will battle Lou Bizzarro Jr. Aaron Hertel of Hertel and Brown Physical Therapy will take on “John Boy” Bizzarro. In the title tilt, Erie Water Works CEO Paul Vojtek will take on the legend, Lou Bizzarro Sr.

“It’s for a great cause, so I’m willing to take a few licks,” Vojtek said. “They do a great job down at the City Mission so I’m more than happy to step inside what Lou says into his office.”

Doors open 5:30 p.m. on February 18th. General admission tickets are $40