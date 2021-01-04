The fight for an Erie Councilwoman to be released from prison continues.

67-year-old Dolores White is asking for the pandemic relief while she awaits trial.

White is being accused in the stabbing death of her daughter’s boyfriend back in April of 2020.

The latest request for release on furlough for COVID-19 concerns is being denied.

This comes as White’s lawyer, Eric Hackwelder asked the district attorney’s officer to place her under house arrest due to an underlying health issues including asthma, diabetes, and heart problems.