The fight for equitable school funding continues in Erie County as two area school districts came together Tuesday at the United Way briefing to discuss problems the districts are facing.

Recently, Erie’s Public Schools became the first district in the commonwealth to be removed from the Financial Watch list. However, the district still faces financial challenges such as updating its buildings.

“When we started this, over $300 million in deferred maintenance, and we have gone through and done about $100 to $150 million worth of renovations to keep our buildings warm, safe and dry. There’s another $150 to $200 million to go,” said Superintendent Brian Polito, Erie’s Public Schools.

For a rural area like Girard, the funding comes from the local taxpayers creating a need for more funding from the state.

“All of the funds generated come only from homes. We have no industry, and our schools really are at the heart of our community. It’s a great place to live, but financially there can be some struggles,” said Superintendent Donna Miller, Girard School District.

Both Erie’s Public Schools and the Girard School District face a similar problem in finding equitable school funding.

“We were identified as one of the most underfunded school districts in the state, and we are part of the 100 most underfunded school districts along with Girard. Even after all those subsidy adjustments the last couple of years, we are still on that list,” added Polito.

The Girard superintendent said unfunded mandates continue to create issues and take away from funding.

“We have a lot of rules and regulations that we must follow. And some of them are outdated and some of them are redundant, but we still have to follow those. Boy, we can save a lot of money if we had some relief from those,” Miller said.