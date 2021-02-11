Fill the Fridge Giveaway winners announced

Three lucky winners have been chosen in the Fill the Fridge Giveaway.

Michael Kebert, Joleen Kornman, and Tam Peiffley have been announced as the winners.

We’re thrilled to announce the winners of our Fill the Fridge Giveaway with Cannon’s Chophouse- Meadville…. Posted by Flick’s TV & Appliance on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Flick’s TV and Appliance and Cannon’s Chophouse teamed up for the giveaway. Two of the prize packs include dinner for two at Cannon’s Chophouse, a gift card to Valesky’s grocery store, a small appliance from Flick’s, and a cooking accessories package.

The grand prize pack includes a full size refrigerator or freezer (the winner had a choice), meat from Cannon’s Chophouse/Curtze Foods, a Valesky’s gift card, and a cooking accessories package.

There were over 80 nominations, with the winners chosen by random drawing.