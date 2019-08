The party continues for 8 Great Tuesdays as tonight is the final gathering of the year.

Tonight’s 8 Great Tuesday will take the place of the August 6 concert that was cancelled due to dangerous weather.

8 Great Tuesdays will start at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages. The opening act will take to the stage at 5:30 p.m.

The Clarks will be tonight’s main act, hitting the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park. You can visit http://www.porterie.org/8-great-tuesdays/ for more information.