The long road to recovery is finally over following a terrible case of animal cruelty.

In May of 2021, 50 pets were rescued from horrible living conditions at a home on Lighthouse Street in Erie.

Those animals were taken in by the Erie Humane Society. At the Humane Society the animals were brought back to health and put up for new homes.

We are happy to report that every one of those animals has been adopted.

The final cat, Shirley, was adopted on Saturday Feb. 19.