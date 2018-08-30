Final block party of the season to be held at Griswold Park tonight Video

It's your last chance to party it up in downtown Erie. The final block party of the summer kicks off tonight.

You can head to Griswold Park for all the fun. The Erie Downtown Partnership puts together this free event and say donations go towards improving the city. The featured bands will be East Ave and the Groove.

As always, the event kicks off at 6:30.