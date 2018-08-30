Local News

Final block party of the season to be held at Griswold Park tonight

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 11:18 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 11:18 AM EDT

Final block party of the season to be held at Griswold Park tonight

It's your last chance to party it up in downtown Erie.  The final block party of the summer kicks off tonight.

You can head to Griswold Park for all the fun.  The Erie Downtown Partnership puts together this free event and say donations go towards improving the city.  The featured bands will be East Ave and the Groove. 

As always, the event kicks off at 6:30.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected