It's a wrap on one of Erie's summer activities. The final block party of the summer taking place tonight at Griswold Park.

Tonight's block party featured music from local bands East Avenue and The Groove. Erie Downtown Partnership's John Buchna says the funds raised at the block parties "help add more vibrancy and beautification here in downtown Erie." He also says plans for next year's block parties have already begun.