Final day for Harbor View Miniature Golf set for Saturday

Saturday marks the end of Harbor View Miniature Golf on Dobbins Landing.

The miniature Golf Course will be shutting down for good.

A Port Authority road project will be turning the golf course area into a parking lot.

The owner of the mini-golf course says they have no plans to relocate because it would cost too much.

“A lot of people have come down and tried to get their last game of golf in as much as they could in the last week or two since they heard we were going to close and it’s really disappointing to everyone, really.” said Teresa Stankiewicz.

Folks looking to get in a final round will be able to from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

