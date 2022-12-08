It’s open season for hunters at Presque Isle.

Thursday is the last day of a combined antlered and antlerless deer hunt at Presque Isle State Park.

The event is put on by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The hunt helps the park with maintaining a healthy number of deer within the ecosystem. When there are too many deer, degradation of the park habitat can occur.

“We did kind of have a large boom on deer here back in the day and it caused a lot of damage to the ecosystem and the environment. We also had a lot of deer strikes into cars when we had visitors visiting the park,” said Holly Best, assistant park manager, Presque Isle State Park.

So far this hunting season, eight deer have already been killed at the park.