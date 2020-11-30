Final day of the season for Erie Zoo until 2021

It’s that time of year again. It’s time for the animals at the Erie Zoo to head in for the winter.

This unusual year is coming to an end, and Monday is your last chance to catch a glimpse of all your favorite animals.

Like everyone else, the Erie Zoo have adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic, making this a “wild” year.

The spread of COVID-19 and the restrictions of businesses earlier this year caused the zoo to not open on time this year.

Instead, the Erie Zoo opened in June. In doing so, they took every precaution to keep visitors safe, including social distancing to sanitization stations, to one-way pathways through the zoo.

They also asked visitors to reserve their tickets online to help prevent over-crowding.

Now, after such a strange year, the gates will close to the public for the winter on Monday.

While a lot will be still going on behind the scenes, including several construction projects, you will have to wait until spring of 2021 to visit the animals once again.

“Our orangutan family will be out for people to see and the lions will be out and those are all fan favorites. I’m sure folks would want to come out and see.” said Scott Mitchell.

To learn more on how you can to get a membership for 2021, you can visit eriezoo.org.