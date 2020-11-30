Final day of the season for Erie Zoo until 2021

It’s that time of year. Time for the animals at the Erie Zoo to head in for the winter. As this unusual year is coming to an end, today is your last chance to catch a glimpse of all your favorite animals.

It has been a “Wild” year for the Erie Zoo as they, like everyone else, have to adapt to some changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really was a challenge. We lost a lot of big events, lost well over a million dollars in revenue. It surely has been the most challenging year in my career.” said Scott Mitchell.

The spread of COVID-19 and the restrictions of businesses earlier this year caused the Erie Zoo to not open on time this year. Instead, the zoo opened in June with very little staff and volunteers.

“As things get back to life, we got the chance to see people and people got the chance to see their animals again. It really pumps their life into us and the facility.”

Though the zoo took every precaution to keep visitors safe, including: social distancing, sanitizing stations and one-way pathways through the zoo.

With the short amount of time, the wild gates will close to the public for the winter. There will be three exhibits under construction that will showcase many wild animals, including lemurs, and the lynxes.

“We’re also hoping to break ground on at least one other project maybe late this winter or early spring.” Mitchell said.

You’ll still be able to have a bit of relief and see your favorite wild animals.

“Our orangutan family will be out for people to see and the lions will be out and those are all fan favorites. I’m sure folks would want to come out and see.”