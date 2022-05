Monday is the last day to see “The Wall That Heals” on display in Erie before it departs for its next stop.

The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. arrived at the Zem Zem Shrine Club on Thursday before opening to the public on Friday.

The wall will be open until 2 p.m. Monday, May 30 before the memorial is closed and taken down by the volunteers.

Its next stop will be in Norwalk, Connecticut.