May 2 is the last day to register to vote for the May general primary elections.

That election will take place on May 17.

There are two ways to finish your registration. Voters can register at the elections office or register online.

The county clerk said that people have been coming in already to drop off their ballots in the office and outside the courthouse.

“Today is the last day for voters to register for the May 17th general primary election. Our office is open until five today in case there are any last minute folks wanting to come in. We’ve had a few folks already today to make sure their able to be registered to vote. It’s a simple application to fill out and we’ll get it taken care of right here in the office,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.

The last day for mail in ballots will be May 10.