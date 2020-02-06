Final event held at Erie Hall on Penn State Behrend’s campus

One final varsity event is hosted by Penn State Behrend’s original gymnasium tonight.

The Lions taking on Pitt-Bradford in a wrestling match at Erie Hall. The facility, which was built in 1952., served as the college’s gym for several years. The plan is to demolish the existing building and build a new facility, with twice the square footage. This will add 60,000 square feet of fitness and recreation space to ease the pressure on Behrend’s Junker Center.

“You think of all the games that have gone on, all of the athletes that have played in here, as well as, students that have taken classes here. A lot of history, but with any building when it comes down, it usually has a bright future next and the next building will be fantastic.” said Brian Streeter, senior director of Athletics at Penn State Behrend.

Erie Hall is expected to be demolished this fall.