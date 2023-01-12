Could the death of the final key figure in Erie’s notorious “Pizza Bomber” case unlock new information?

Family members said Floyd Stockton claimed to have written down everything that really happened in August of 2003, and said when he died, “it would be in the right hands.”

The last of those involved in the infamous pizza bomber case has passed away. Floyd Stockton jr., 75, died on Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington state. Stockton was allegedly involved in planning the crime which ultimately led to the death of pizza delivery man Brian Wells in Aug. 2003.

FBI Agent Jerry Clark explained why Stockton’s role was crucial for the case.

“Floyd Stockton was living in Bill Rothstein’s house the whole time this was going on, as a fugitive from Washington State, and so the fact that he was living with him, participating with him in different parts of the scheme made it interesting for us, as investigators, to try to figure out what his role was,” said FBI Agent Jerry Clark.

He was given immunity in exchange for testimony against the plot’s convicted mastermind, Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

“The characters in this case, which really made this case so unique, it was the characters and how they found each other with this like-minded mean-spirited scheme to kill somebody, and that’s basically what they did,” Clark continued.

Stockton’s ex-wife, Janet Johnson, shared her reaction with a statement that read:

“He was an evil sick rapist, abuser, and murderer who got enjoyment showing power over other people. I shed no tears but find peace in his death.”

Clark said Floyd Stockton’s death marks a milestone in a case that garnered attention even outside the region.

“Regional, national and international attention, I mean it still goes on and even twenty years later the fascination with it and how it happened, and it was captured on film, and the fact that it never happened before, these are all things that put it to a new level.” Clark stated.

Stockton’s daughter, Jolene Wilson, said in part in a statement:

“I love the man he should have been. His evil won his soul. I’m thankful I only got the goodness of him. I will find peace knowing he’s gone and can’t hurt or reflect his evil on anyone else ever again.”